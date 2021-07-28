Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 0.6% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NIKE stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.42. 221,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,666,117. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $166.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

