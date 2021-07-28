Advisor Partners LLC Has $6.05 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $490,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 94.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after acquiring an additional 867,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in 3M by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.61. The stock had a trading volume of 74,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,082. The company has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.