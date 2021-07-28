Advisor Partners LLC Has $11.10 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.8% of Advisor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in PayPal by 19,558.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,395,000 after buying an additional 375,513 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in PayPal by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,605,000 after buying an additional 191,729 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in PayPal by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.66.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.26. 302,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,810,792. The firm has a market cap of $353.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

