Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 1,097 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672,351. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

