Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,917,432.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

