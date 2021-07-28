Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen Sells 43 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gloria Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.64, for a total transaction of $24,881.52.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.02, for a total transaction of $21,457.86.

Shares of ADBE opened at $618.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $631.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

