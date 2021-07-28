Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,939,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 912,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after purchasing an additional 48,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.45. 72,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,032. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $175.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $94.64 and a 12-month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

