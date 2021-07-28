Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.33. 231,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,360,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.21. The company has a market capitalization of $341.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,193,740 shares of company stock worth $295,603,005 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

