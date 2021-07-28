ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $30.12 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up 3.6% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $30,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $361.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,291. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.45.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

