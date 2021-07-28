Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.21% from the stock’s previous close.

ABOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ABOS stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, Director John A. Stalfort III purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.