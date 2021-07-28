ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 318.2% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS ACSAY opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.66.
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
