ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 318.2% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ACSAY opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.66.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de ConstrucciÃ³n y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, Rest of Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, and airport works; residential, and social infrastructure and facilities; and contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities.

