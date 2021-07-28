Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,538 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $16,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,022 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,191 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,051,000 after acquiring an additional 868,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,112,000 after acquiring an additional 450,307 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,949,000.

ACHC stock opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

