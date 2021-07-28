Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Down 70.9% in July

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the June 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:ACP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 112,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,884. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $12.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,377,000.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

