Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, an increase of 215.7% from the June 30th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AWP stock remained flat at $$6.65 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,614. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52.

Get Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 161.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.