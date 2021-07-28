AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.71

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 5297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $144,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,472,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

