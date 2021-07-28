AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 131.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 21.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,321,000 after buying an additional 59,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.25. 34,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,075. The company has a market cap of $208.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

