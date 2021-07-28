Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Receives €21.62 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €21.62 ($25.44).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARL shares. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

ETR:ARL traded down €0.26 ($0.31) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €20.26 ($23.84). The stock had a trading volume of 130,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. Aareal Bank has a one year low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a one year high of €25.64 ($30.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

