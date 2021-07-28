97,686 Shares in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Purchased by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVAU remained flat at $$10.10 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,819. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COVAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU).

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.