$964.25 Million in Sales Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will announce $964.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $965.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $963.50 million. ASGN reported sales of $936.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $3.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASGN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in ASGN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in ASGN by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in ASGN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 4,262.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,404. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.33. ASGN has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $110.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.17.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

