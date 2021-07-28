908 Devices (MASS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect 908 Devices to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. 908 Devices has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. On average, analysts expect 908 Devices to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices stock opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a market cap of $847.12 million and a P/E ratio of -25.02. 908 Devices has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,177,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,814 shares of company stock worth $3,430,146. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.