9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $276.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.10.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $19,347,749.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 815.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44,824 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

See Also: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.