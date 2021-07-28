8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn Sells 950 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $25,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Matthew Zinn sold 3,108 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $79,098.60.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $143,098.81.

EGHT stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.14. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGHT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.