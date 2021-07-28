7,709 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.07.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.