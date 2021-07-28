$74.60 Million in Sales Expected for EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will report $74.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EXFO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. EXFO reported sales of $70.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full year sales of $288.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.20 million to $289.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $307.85 million, with estimates ranging from $305.70 million to $310.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.

EXFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price objective on EXFO and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on EXFO to $7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in EXFO by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in EXFO during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in EXFO during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXFO stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.51. 132,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,456. EXFO has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $316.53 million, a P/E ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.31.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

