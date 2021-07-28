6,744 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,685 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,986,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,622,000 after buying an additional 87,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,846,000 after buying an additional 82,092 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

