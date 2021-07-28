672,191 Shares in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 672,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.47% of Montauk Renewables at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at $12,253,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at $1,089,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at $938,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of MNTK opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.40. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

