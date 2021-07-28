$637.45 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report $637.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $625.30 million to $648.80 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $525.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%.

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.

FLT opened at $256.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.