$590.66 Million in Sales Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to announce sales of $590.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $585.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $596.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $471.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share.

AMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $167.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $180.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

