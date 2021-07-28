573 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 573 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in MSCI by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,234,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,875,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,334,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,551,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $584.21 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $596.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.55.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

