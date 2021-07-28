564 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 564 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock worth $29,423,259. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

NYSE:BLK opened at $861.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $920.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $875.78.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

