51480 (MPV.TO) (MPV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

51480 (MPV.TO) (TSE:MPV) (NYSE:MDM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

51480 (MPV.TO) (TSE:MPV) (NYSE:MDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.22 million for the quarter.

51480 has a 52 week low of C$3.13 and a 52 week high of C$5.25.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc is a resource company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company holds interests in the GK Diamond Mine. The GK Diamond Mine is located in the Northwest Territories (NWT) of Canada, in the District of Mackenzie, 300 kilometers east-northeast of Yellowknife and 80 kilometers east-southeast of the Snap Lake Mine.

