$5.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to report sales of $5.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.61 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $22.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.01 billion to $22.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,600,000 after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,976,000 after buying an additional 36,029 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $219.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. Whirlpool has a one year low of $159.75 and a one year high of $257.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

