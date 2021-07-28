4NEW Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, 4NEW has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $50,763.02 and $2,405.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00049537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.09 or 0.00763439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

4NEW Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

