$45.10 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will announce sales of $45.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.00 million. First Financial posted sales of $44.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $181.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.30 million to $185.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $183.25 million, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $189.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $531.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $47.00.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. First Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Financial by 131.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 51,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in First Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Financial by 92.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

