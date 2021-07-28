4,007 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in CME Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 17,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in CME Group by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in CME Group by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $211.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

