$4.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to announce sales of $4.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.74 billion. Baidu reported sales of $3.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $19.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.29 billion to $24.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baidu.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIDU. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $759,660,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 126.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,439 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Baidu by 602.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,635,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $157.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.18.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

