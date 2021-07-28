3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.

MMM opened at $199.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.02. The company has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

