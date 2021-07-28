$399.67 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to report sales of $399.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $353.21 million to $529.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $169.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 135.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SM. KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

SM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 115,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,511. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 6.13. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $26.86.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,700,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 391,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 481.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 244,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

