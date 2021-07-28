$379.48 Million in Sales Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce $379.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $390.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $362.50 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $362.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.