$369.70 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post sales of $369.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $362.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $376.60 million. Daseke reported sales of $351.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Daseke had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DSKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Daseke by 77.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daseke by 12.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 32,132 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Daseke by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Daseke in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Daseke by 151.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 321,904 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 192,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,973. Daseke has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $442.67 million, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

