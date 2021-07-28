351,871 Shares in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 351,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II by 369.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,487,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,233 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,174,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,363,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $8,246,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $4,460,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Co. II alerts:

RMGBU opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.