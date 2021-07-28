$344.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will post sales of $344.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $348.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $341.00 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $296.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.46 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.58. 503,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,064. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.