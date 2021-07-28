3,319 Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ryanair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price objective on Ryanair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.48.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.63. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 62.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.