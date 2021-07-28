$31.55 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to announce sales of $31.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.39 million. Broadmark Realty Capital reported sales of $29.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $132.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $134.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $167.57 million, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $182.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadmark Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRMK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. 393,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

