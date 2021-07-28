$27.69 Million in Sales Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will post sales of $27.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.98 million. Orrstown Financial Services posted sales of $27.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $114.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.64 million to $115.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $107.17 million, with estimates ranging from $106.30 million to $108.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 26.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

