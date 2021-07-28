26,474 Shares in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Acquired by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,192,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after buying an additional 473,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after buying an additional 66,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,838,000 after buying an additional 348,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,590,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $93,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $968,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,591,594 shares of company stock worth $97,378,449. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNG opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.15. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. started coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

