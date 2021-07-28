26,200 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 203,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,028,000 after purchasing an additional 31,049 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $171.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $174.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.30). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

