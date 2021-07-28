25,642 Shares in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,642 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.11% of Ooma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

OOMA stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.56 million, a P/E ratio of -166.36 and a beta of 0.42. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ooma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $656,139.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,257,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

