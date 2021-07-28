$232.23 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to post $232.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.90 million and the lowest is $232.00 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $181.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $7.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,603. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.88. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.68, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

