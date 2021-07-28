1Life Healthcare (ONEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect 1Life Healthcare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.53. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.30.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONEM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

